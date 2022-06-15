Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.83.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.