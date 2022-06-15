Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.86.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average is $140.58. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

