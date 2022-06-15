Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

