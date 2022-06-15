Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAN opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

