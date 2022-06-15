Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.13.

NYSE:CMC opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 233.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

