Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $35.57.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

