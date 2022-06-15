Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.79.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.