Contrasting NeoGames (NGMS) & Its Rivals

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NeoGames to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

This table compares NeoGames and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,322.00 NeoGames Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 46.39

NeoGames’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NeoGames has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ rivals have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeoGames and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 13 142 313 4 2.65

NeoGames presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.11%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 72.28%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NeoGames beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

