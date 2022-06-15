Contrasting VIQ Solutions (VQS) and Its Competitors

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare VIQ Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -58.21% -100.86% -47.72% VIQ Solutions Competitors -373.33% -14.50% -4.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million -$19.68 million -1.83 VIQ Solutions Competitors $9.01 billion $2.46 billion 15.12

VIQ Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for VIQ Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 VIQ Solutions Competitors 650 3591 8868 248 2.65

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.77%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 62.18%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

VIQ Solutions peers beat VIQ Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About VIQ Solutions (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

