Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTSDF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

