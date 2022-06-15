Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.05. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

