Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CMT stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.05. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.