Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar stock opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average of $210.65. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

