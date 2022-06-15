Covington Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 100,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

