CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $58.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

