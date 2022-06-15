Cypress Capital Group Acquires 130 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 21.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $7,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

NYSE MCO opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.48 and its 200-day moving average is $335.29. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $256.84 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

