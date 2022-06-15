Cypress Capital Group Buys 1,247 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.