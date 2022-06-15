Cypress Capital Group Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.