Cypress Capital Group Sells 324 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,033.58 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,374.13 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,054.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,995.59.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,377,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,124.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

