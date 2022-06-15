Cypress Capital Group Sells 873 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 40,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.