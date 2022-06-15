Cypress Capital Group Sells 873 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 40,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines stock opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.
IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.
In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
