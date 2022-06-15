Cypress Capital Group Sells 9,788 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

