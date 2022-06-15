Deutsche Bank AG Buys 662,273 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.16% of Ameren worth $493,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

