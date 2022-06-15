Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 303,163 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Target were worth $345,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 49,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 902,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $208,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Target by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.92. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $141.29 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

