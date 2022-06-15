Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 198,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $309,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $282.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.32 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

