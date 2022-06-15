Deutsche Bank AG Has $291.08 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,127,736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $291,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,187,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 771,403 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

SBUX opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

