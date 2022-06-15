Deutsche Bank AG Has $404.73 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of BlackRock worth $404,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $591.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $653.04 and a 200-day moving average of $759.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $582.58 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

