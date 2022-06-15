Deutsche Bank AG Has $521.45 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.46% of Anthem worth $521,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $460.40 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.43 and its 200 day moving average is $469.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.