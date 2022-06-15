Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Caterpillar worth $365,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Shares of CAT opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

