Deutsche Bank AG Sells 638,987 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,811,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 638,987 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Comcast were worth $443,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

