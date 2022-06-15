Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €42.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.50 ($44.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($65.83) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.31 ($62.83).

Shares of DPW opened at €34.58 ($36.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.47. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

