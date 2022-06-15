Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Dialogue Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$210.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$12.33.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

