DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Receives 15.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 15.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DiDi Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,311 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of DiDi Global by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of DiDi Global by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,514 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.64. DiDi Global has a fifty-two week low of 1.37 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%.

DiDi Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.