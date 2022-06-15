Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after acquiring an additional 343,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 124,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.85.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.11 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average of $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

