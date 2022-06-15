DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) versus Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Critical Contrast

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 89.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 3.94 $2.95 billion $1.82 9.94 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.58 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 5 0 2.44 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 0 0 2.00

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus price target of $201.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,014.49%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.82%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. It offers transaction, savings, foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans, and importer finance products. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. As of June 30, 2021, it operated 875 branches and 2,492 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

