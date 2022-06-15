Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 8.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Richard Lampen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 5.64 per share, with a total value of 28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,006,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,676,225.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after buying an additional 399,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $49,410,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOUG opened at 5.04 on Friday. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of 4.83 and a 12 month high of 12.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 5.95.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 302.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Douglas Elliman’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

