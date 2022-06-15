Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.50.

ETN opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 52 week low of $129.20 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 7,029.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 92,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

