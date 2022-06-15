eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.93% of eBay worth $403,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

