Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on July 15th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Ecolab stock opened at $150.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $148.68 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,161,000 after purchasing an additional 107,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,234,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,158,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 219,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

