Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,982 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $289,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

EW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

