EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Short Interest Update

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the May 15th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EJF Acquisition by 104.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,853,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in EJF Acquisition by 32.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 145,845 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in EJF Acquisition by 5.8% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in EJF Acquisition by 7,983.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,897 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. EJF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

