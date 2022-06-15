Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ELMD stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.59. Electromed has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.14.
Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.