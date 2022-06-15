Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:NVST opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. Envista has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Envista by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,850,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Envista by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,432 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,364,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

