Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $136,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,674,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $618.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $697.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.80.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.31.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

