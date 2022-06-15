ETF Store Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $83.73.

