ETF Store Inc. Buys New Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ETF Store Inc. owned 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

