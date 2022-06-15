ETF Store Inc. Invests $229,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

