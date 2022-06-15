ETF Store Inc. Invests $422,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

