ETF Store Inc. Invests $565,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,560,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.31 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63.

