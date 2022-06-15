ETF Store Inc. Makes New $5.67 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.