ETF Store Inc. Makes New $639,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

