ETF Store Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,821 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $374.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.39 and a 200 day moving average of $440.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.89 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

